Not Available

Home Improvement

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wind Dancer Productions

Home Improvement is a family sitcom about Tim "The Tool man" Taylor (Tim Allen), the host of a local cable home improvement show called "Tool Time." Home Improvement looks at Tim at work, and at home, as the husband of Jill (Patricia Richardson) and the father to three teenage boys. Having been married for almost 20 years, Tim and Jill have had their share of fights, but with the help of their wise, mysterious neighbor Wilson W. Wilson, Jr. (Earl Hindman), things often turn out all right.

Cast

Tim AllenTim Taylor
Patricia RichardsonJill Taylor
Taran Noah SmithMark Taylor
Zachery Ty BryanBrad Taylor
Richard KarnAl Borland
Earl HindmanWilson Wilson, Jr.

View Full Cast >

Images