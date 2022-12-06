Not Available

Home Improvement is a family sitcom about Tim "The Tool man" Taylor (Tim Allen), the host of a local cable home improvement show called "Tool Time." Home Improvement looks at Tim at work, and at home, as the husband of Jill (Patricia Richardson) and the father to three teenage boys. Having been married for almost 20 years, Tim and Jill have had their share of fights, but with the help of their wise, mysterious neighbor Wilson W. Wilson, Jr. (Earl Hindman), things often turn out all right.