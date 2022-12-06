Home is Where the Heart is

Not Available

This new three part series sees four very different celebrity households invite homeless people to stay with them for two weeks. Anneka Rice, chef Aldo Zilli, designers Colin and Justin and Britpop legend Alex James have all agreed to take a homeless person off the streets and into their homes. Assisted by homelessness experts, they’ll discover if they have the skills to become mentors and work with their guests to improve their situations and help their guests re-engage with mainstream society after they leave their homes.