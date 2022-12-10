Not Available

Home of the Year features people who have built their dream home, just the way they like it. The series showcases homes all over the country and included; a surprising Semi D, a small terraced homes with a clever interior, a converted church, an architecturally distinct flood proof home, and a family home with clever storage solutions, to name just a few.Making the tough decisions as to who goes through to the final are our three expert judges; interior design legend Hugh Wallace, award winning architect Declan O’Donnell and textiles and homewares designer Helen James.Looking for individuality, functionality and clever design, the judges individually score the homes out of 10, the home with the highest combined score, goes through to the final where the ultimate winner will be crowned.