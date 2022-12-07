Home Sweet Home

Not Available

Kim Jin Seo and Mo Yoon Hee are high school classmates and rivals whose different family backgrounds shaped their characters and their paths towards love and success in adulthood. Jin Seo develops a warm and cheerful personality as well as superior intellectual ability, while Yoon Hee becomes a beautiful woman with fatal charm. Both women love Lee Sang Hyun, an extremely kind but indecisive man who used to date Yoon Hee but later married Jin Seo. When Yoon Hee's husband, Sung Eun Pil, dies under suspicious circumstances, Jin Seo finds herself becoming involved in the investigation. The process is complicated when the young homicide detective Kang Shin Woo becomes romantically interested in Jin Seo.