Gaynor Jacks has come home. Home to Coventry, home to her mum and dad's house, home to the three best friends who called her mad for ever leaving. At 17 she ran off to find her place in the big wide world, but now she's back - at 29 - with her tail between her legs and not so much as a starter home to show for her troubles. Gaynor can't hide forever in her tiny time-capsule bedroom with its Trainspotting poster peeling above the single bed and Wonderwall still paused on the CD player. She must crawl back into the life she left behind, suffering the gleeful sympathy of her friends and ill-judged parental intrusions, all played out in front of old flames and adversaries she thought she'd never see again, and underscored by smirking cries of 'See you're back then'.