Not Available

Home Troopers is a 2010–11 Hong Kong television serial drama starring Liza Wang, Ha Yu, Kevin Cheng and Bernice Liu. Produced by Lam Chi-wah, the series is a TVB production. The drama follow the lives of the middle class Chukot family, who helps organize a housekeeping business in Hong Kong. The family works through domestic struggles and family changes after eldest son Joseph is left with unpaid company debts handed down by his business partner Fred, who mysteriously disappears with the money not long after they started the Master Home Services Company. Joseph is also left in care for Fred's struggling girlfriend Kam and her 4-year-old son, Sing. Joseph's family, led by his mother Ka-ka, decides to help the business by attending the housekeeping work themselves. The drama's original run premiered on 27 December 2010 on Hong Kong's TVB Jade and TVB HD Jade channels.