Not Available

For generations the seaside has been a place where many Brits dreamed of living. Today more than three million people across the land have realised that ambition. In this new series, architectural designer Charlie Luxton embarks on a nationwide journey to visit some of Britain's best homes by the sea and find out what makes the perfect coastal property. From renovated cottages to brand new builds, converted lighthouses and grand seafront terraces, Charlie explores the remarkable variety of styles and architecture that shape our coastal towns and villages. He also designs his own fantasy home in each amazing location, taking inspiration from the local architecture and spectacular scenery. In the first episode, Charlie travels to south-west Wales to visit some fantastic homes built on the rugged and breathtaking Pembrokeshire coast.