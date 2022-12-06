Not Available

Homes Under the Hammer

    Each episode of the show follows three properties (or two for 30-minute shows) which were bought at auction - often ones that require significant refurbishment. A cross-section of properties are featured including terraced, commercial, rural, and vacant land. The programme follows a set formula. One of the presenters will view the property prior to going up for auction giving their opinion on it and its potential problems as well as attractive features. A local estate agent will also be invited to give their opinion on the property. The auction will then be shown and the final sale price revealed.

