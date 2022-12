Not Available

This rural drama has a dream and reality of farm villages and will also show you the reality of intense farm life of our lovely hometowns, where you can see a will for a healthy life. You will see the story of people who settled in farms and how people from cities and foreign countries getting along. This program will catch people’s attention with beautiful four seasons of Korea rural districts. And stories of these people with a will for a healthy life will warm up your hearts.