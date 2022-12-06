Not Available

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda

  • Crime
  • Documentary
  • Drama

ITV Studios

Homicide Hunter is a new investigative series of murder cases told through the personal experience of retired detective, Lieutenant Joe Kenda. With his personal interviews and compelling storytelling style, Kenda captivates with the details of a different investigation each week - from the racing adrenaline he felt when receiving an initial homicide call to the satisfaction of closing the case file. Making it unique, this series delivers the emotional and psychological effects of murder on the investigator himself.

