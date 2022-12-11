Honey Don't run away

Not Available

A woman who hates marriages after being repeatedly rejected meets an official who is cold on the outside but deeply affectionate on the inside. Furthermore, a devoted prince continues to stay by her side. As their story unfolds, so does a mysterious case. Due to certain circumstances, Ye Xiaotang who is the daughter of a wealthy family has no choice but to find a husband before she turns 20. Determined to have scholar Mu Jinyan as her husband, she does not even cast a glance at prince Ling Ziran (Bo Junchen) who is actively pursuing her. A suspenseful case ties their fates together.