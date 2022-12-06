Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Not Available

Wayne Szalinski, the show's protagonist, is the husband of Diane and the father of Amy and Nick. The well-meaning Wayne constructs a variety of inventions, including the Shrink-Ray, Neuron Nudger and Brainiactivator among others, that create predicaments for his family. His wife, Diane Szalinski (Barbara Alyn Woods), is a lawyer. Diane supports Wayne and is very loving, but gets fed up with his antics. Amy Szalinski (Hillary Tuck) is the only daughter of the Szalinski's. She displays normal teenage angst, but comes to love her family more than anything else. Her younger brother, Nick (Thomas Dekker), is very much like his father. Nick likes to invent things and even looks like Wayne. He and Amy generally get along with each other.