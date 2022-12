Not Available

Blued’s original web series of the year. With a total of 7 episodes, Honey Sir is a brand new rom-com series brought to you by the creators of Mr. X and I. The plot is based on the 7 real-life Chinese gay love stories; from a secret crush to puppy love, coming out to starting a family, the show promises to deliver non-stop laughter and tears. Featuring 7 pairs of gorgeous men, the series has the potential of becoming a modern Chinese BL classic.