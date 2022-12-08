Honey Trap

Not Available

Miyama Yuichi works in the Advanced Material department of the trading company "Souwa Bussan". One day, after a business trip, Yuichi comes to know of a rival company, Mire Pacific, that had started the same research on the same material as that he is working on. As Yuichi had been head hunted before by Mire Pacific, the company suspects him of leaking confidential information to Mire Pacific. Having been suspended from work, Yuichi heads to the research lab to look for his father. He is shocked to arrive at the lab to find both his father, and the computer with all the project's data, missing. Then while leaving the lab, Yuichi is suddenly assaulted by someone, and dragged into a waiting car...