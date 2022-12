Not Available

Lee Woo Hyung will be producing a program in which the cast runs an inn on Jeju Island for newlywed couples who got married amidst the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kim Hee Sun, Tak Jae Hoon, Yoo Teo, Moon Se Yoon, and Kai are confirmed to appear on the show The cast members will act as tour guides for the newlywed couples and will also make food for them and prepare their beds. The purpose of the show is to create a night for the couples that they will never forget.