A drama about the relationships and heartbreak caused by a love triangle revolving around three individuals living in Hong Kong. Beautiful interior designer Han Jung Yeon is engaged to rich businessman Choi Kang Hyuk, but her contentment is stirred by sudden doubt when she suddenly meets her old lover, Kang Min Soo. To complicate matters further, both Kang Hyuk and Min Soo are involved in dark back alley dealings and may even be accomplice to murder.