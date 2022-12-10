Hong Kong Love Stories

Not Available

Nice guy designer Chan Tsz-long and his idealist girlfriend Yau Hoi-kei are a typical Hong Kong couple reluctantly living an unsettled life due to land issues. Tsz-long’s two younger sisters Chan Tsz-yan and Chan Tsz-ting are polar opposites. Photographer Tsz-yan keeps indulging in artist Ki Ka-hei’s decadent paradise. Well-behaved and diligent college goddess Tsz-ting adopts a realistic approach when she finds her first love. Tsz-long and Hoi-kei never miss any job opportunity as they want to have their own love nest. The couple move into a 100-square-foot plus subdivided unit after getting married. They not only have to deal with daily inconveniences due to insufficient space but also need to handle emotional issues of their aging parents on both sides. The couple manage to overcome hurdles. But their property dream turns into a nightmare overnight. Ownership of an apartment has somehow caused them to forget how a loving couple should treat each other.