Penrod Pooch (Penry for short) is a mild mannered canine janitor at a police station and whenever help is needed he dives into a file cabinet and emerges as a karate fighting, super hero named Hong Kong Phooey. Accompanied by his trusty feline companion Spot, Hong Kong Phooey fights crime while double checking his trusty textbook The Hong Kong Book of Kung Fu.Bumbling through solving crimes it is Spot who is inaudibly muttering the clues while Penry takes credit.