Honolulu PD

Skimming over coral beds and Waikiki’s glittering skyline, Honolulu P.D. helicopters never know what’s next; searching for missing hikers, plucking tourists from beautiful, deadly coastal volcanic blow-holes, or a surprising contraband discovery high in the lush mountain peaks. Whatever the mission, the view is out of this world and we’re along for the breathtaking ride! On the ground, Waikiki is buzzing: All-terrain-vehicles course the beach, outriggers ply the ocean and the surfing is awesome! Even after sunset, the sidewalks and tiki torch-lined beaches are full of life... and hidden dangers: A tourist pulled unconscious from the water one minute, unexpected street clashes the next and illegal temptations at every turn.