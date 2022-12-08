Not Available

By bike, boat, car and surfboard, Ben Sargent embarks on the ultimate coastal road trip in his prime-time Cooking Channel series, Hook, Line & Dinner. From Florida and Louisiana to California and Oregon, Ben uncovers the country's best seafood joints and regional specialties while taking viewers on the awesome journey from sea to table. Crab shacks, lobster pounds and chowder houses: To Ben, they're more than just places to get a hot meal; they're hangouts for eccentrics, where locals swap stories and fishermen share tales from the sea. In each episode, Ben visits a new coastal locale where he teams up with the expert locals to secure the catch of the day, and then he follows that catch straight to the best seaside kitchens.