Be prepared to look at your fish supper in a whole new light, as we bring you face-to-face with the breathtaking underwater Goliaths that reign supreme over the planet's murky depths. Hooked: Monster Fishing shows intrepid anglers on the hunt for fierce freshwater flesh-eaters and features adrenaline-adventurers who thrive on titanic ocean battles. Travel the globe to catch a glimpse at Beastly bass, killer catfish and the mighty goonch, all caught on camera and shown in all their awe-inspiring glory. If you thought fishing was just a gentle way to pass a Sunday afternoon, think again.