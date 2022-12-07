Not Available

The Las Vegas Strip is Annie Lobért's office and her job is to free women from the violence and exploitation of the sex industry through her faith-based organization, Hookers For Jesus. Investigation Discovery's HOOKERS: SAVED ON THE STRIP follows Annie, who sold her body in Sin City for over a decade, as she now provides a path to a new life for women caught in the web of sex trafficking. With the support of The Church at South Las Vegas and its lead pastor Benny Perez, Annie established the Destiny House, a transitional home that provides a safe, nonjudgmental environment for women sharing a common past and a desire for a brand new start. "HOOKERS: SAVED ON THE STRIP" chronicles three women who are living at the Destiny House, as Annie assists them with rebuilding, reorganizing, and reestablishing their lives. As a three-part series, "HOOKERS: SAVED ON THE STRIP" launches Wednesday, December 8 at 10 PM ET on Investigation Discovery.