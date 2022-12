Not Available

hoopla doopla! is a live action preschool show that is inspired by circus and physical comedy. The show features 6 extraordinary characters and is set in the colourful town of Hoopla. The six characters, each with their own amazing physical skill; tumbles, juggles, leaps and somersaults in and out of trouble. However, whenever anything goes wrong - and it usually does - they always have each other to fall back on.