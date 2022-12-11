Hope All Is Well With Us

Not Available

Xiang Qian is the son of common workers while Xun Zhao is from a literary family. The two fall in love and decide to marry against Xun Zhao’s parents’ wishes. Xiang Qian, who has to rely on his own intelligence and hard work, spends all his time working in order to go up the ladder in a famous investment company. In the meanwhile, Xun Zhao has given up everything to become a housewife after their marriage, but can’t adapt to it. The relationship between Xiang Qian and Xun Zhao deteriorates more and more.