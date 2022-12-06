Not Available

Welcome to the Hope and Gloria guide at TV Tome. It's about friendship. It's about family ... Hope Richardson (Cynthia Stevenson) and Gloria Utz (Jessica Lundy) are hilariously mismatched pals Hope & Gloria. Overly kind, generous and a bit too perky, Hope produces a local talk show starring pompous host Dennis Dupree (Alan Thicke). Tough, confident Gloria is a hairdresser with a 5-year-old son. Never very far away is the boy's father, Louis Utz (Enrico Colantoni), the man she divorced--twice. Gloria can't stand him, but he's a great dad. When her husband leaves her, Hope realizes that she and Gloria have a lot more in common than just their Pittsburgh apartment building. And Gloria, who's never had a friend she can trust, finds one in Hope. Together they share the ups and downs of single--and sometimes not-so-single--life in the fresh, timely comedy Hope & Gloria.