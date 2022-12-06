Not Available

"Hope and Faith" is a comedy about what happens when the fast lane collides with the carpool lane. It's about the moments that make you want to hug your sister... and the times you have to resist the urge to kill her. Hope (Faith Ford, "One Life to Live"), a down-to-earth, happily married mom of three in Columbus, Ohio, had her tidy world up-ended by the arrival of her celebrity sister, Faith (Kelly Ripa, "Live with Regis & Kelly," "All My Children"). Faith was living the high life in Hollywood as a daytime soap opera star until her soap's character, Ashley Storm, was suddenly and unceremoniously killed off on "The Sacred and the Sinful" by her evil twin. After a year under her roof wreaking occasional havoc, Hope can attest that you can kill the diva off on the daytime drama, but you can't take the drama out of the diva.