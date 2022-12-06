Hope It Rains

Not Available

Harry Nash (Tom Bell) is the proprietor of a waxworks in a rundown seaside resort. He has to struggle to make ends meet, but he manages to get by somehow. Suddenly, Harry finds himself having to cope with his god-daughter Jace Elliott (Holly Aird), who comes to stay with him after the death of her parents. Harry is a morose, self-contained individual, while Jace is a hard-bitten, abrasive young lady from a tough neighbourhood. The two take an instant dislike to one another, but have to find ways to coexist