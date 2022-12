Not Available

Hikari (voiced by Sawashiro Miyuki) is a girl whose mother Mari (voiced by Hikami Kyouko) has fused with a spaceship. Traveling in the spaceship, Armadillo, Hikari experiences things and encounters people, including a strange boy called Romeo (Ookawa Touru) who emerged from the extracted noise she came across on the Web, and her long-lost father Raven (Naya Rokurou). Fantastic Cat is a sequel to 2008's Hoshi ni Negai wo: Cold Body + Warm Heart.