The series revolves around Aya Kuramoto, a deaf and mute girl from Hokkaido who is in love with a doctor named Shūichi Nagai. After Shūichi leaves for Tokyo, he has an accident and loses his memory. Aya travels to Tokyo and encounters Takumi Nagai, Shūichi's brother. The sequel series, Heaven's Coin 2 (Zoku Hoshi no Kinka), continues where the previous series left off. The third series, Shin Hoshi no Kinka uses a new set of characters. The song Aoi Usagi by Noriko Sakai was used as the opening theme.