Hoshi no Kirby

A pink video game character crash-lands on Planet Popstar, in the country of Dreamland, ruled by King Dedede. Kirby, a legendary Star Warrior, despite his age and appearance, works with his friends to battle the dark forces that threaten the plant, continually escaping the king's attempts to have taken out by hordes of demon beasts. The animated show exists separately from the video game, so viewers unfamiliar with the game upon which the show's characters are based can follow the series.