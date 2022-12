Not Available

Revolves around penniless Ha-ryu who is driven by upward mobility and a thirst for personal success. Here is a man who can do whatever it takes to make money. He dreams of raking in 10 billion won by selling cars. Due to this wild idea, he is deemed crazy by everyone, but is ready to sell even his soul to become a billionaire. "I will make myself fully prepared to take every chance that lies ahead of me!!!"