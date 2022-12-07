Not Available

Water, Water Everywhere. Series investigating the challenge of adapting and surviving in an urban world, threatened by climate change. Hot Cities travels the world from Lagos to Los Angeles, from Shanghai to Surat, from Dhaka to Durban to analyse one of the significant threats facing the planet. Talking to the experts, the politicians and some of the millions of new migrants to the world’s biggest cities, the series assesses not just the threat from climate change but our response.