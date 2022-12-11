Not Available

Hot Country Nights is an American television series which presented country music acts performing their biggest hits. The series aired on NBC from November 1991 to March 1992. Each episode featured between four to six singing acts, including established stars, up-and-comers and a veteran star. A featured comedian would also perform between acts. Some of the comedians who appeared included Tim Allen and Jeff Dunham. The first broadcast featured Alabama, Clint Black, K.T. Oslin, Kenny Rogers and Pam Tillis.