Not Available

This down-home series explores the lives of loud and proud GRITS ("Girls Raised In The South") from the southern town of Valdosta, Georgia, well known for breeding some of the most charming and jaw-dropping young women in America. With the warm air and painted sky as their background, these young ladies know what true southern hospitality looks like. However, don't let their dainty image and sweet disposition fool you, in this small town you'll find professional models that also drift cars and hunt raccoon in their spare time. The cast includes seven young women who prove that Southern girls aren't all cut from the same cloth.