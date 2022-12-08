Hot Listings Miami

Not Available

Follows the extraordinary life of Katrina Campins who is a successful and savvy businesswoman and owner of Miami's luxury real estate agency, Campins Company. With her business partner and ex-husband Ben Moss, Katrina leads a team of agents, including her sister Camille and new mentee Sunita, to be the premier agency, selling the most exclusive and luxurious properties from a mansion on Star Island to a $25 million South Beach penthouse. She even has recruited her mother, Sophia, to manage marketing for the business which sometimes creates more stress in the workplace. This alpha female has made a name for herself in the cutthroat world of real estate, holding her own against her competitors, including Tomi Rose, David Pulley and Patricia Delinois.