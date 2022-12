Not Available

This fictionalised account of a real-life case follows a trio of cleaners at the Bank of England’s incinerating plant. They plan to steal thousands of pounds of old banknotes - by stashing them in their knickers and bras. Caroline Quentin leads the pack as Brigit, with Liz (Melanie Hill) and Jackie (Georgia MacKenzie) her partners in crime. Can the unlikely crooks succeed in making the biggest cash withdrawal of their lives?