Hot Pursuit is a short-lived American television series starring Kerrie Keane and Eric Pierpoint, which aired from September 22 to December 28, 1984 on NBC. Jim and Kate Wyler are an upper-middle class couple. Kate is a successful automotive engineer, while Jim is a practicing veterinarian. Kate is framed for murdering her boss, Victor Modrian (Bradford Dillman), and sentenced to prison. In reality, Victor Modrian's wife Estelle (Dina Merrill) orchestrated the murder using a lookalike for Kate. Jim discovers the homeless lookalike and determines to bring Estelle to justice.