From the producer of “Wainy Days” and “Horrible People” comes “Hot Sluts.” Alison Brie (Mad Men) plays a just-off-the-bus Midwesterner who lands a job at “Scenarios” -- a nightclub where "anything can happen." Will she prevail and realize her dream to become a dancer, falling in love along the way? Endless cleavage, girl fights, and an 800-pound disco ball. All in one slutty nightclub.