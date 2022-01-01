Not Available

Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 is an American/Canadian 3D CGI animated television series created by Mattel, Nelvana and Nerd Corps Entertainment. A two-episode preview aired on the Cartoon Network in the United States on August 24th, 2009. The series will make its official debut on August 29. The first trailer for the series was released on the official Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 website on June 25, 2009.[2] The first two episodes aired on Monday, August 24th. This is the forth production by Nerd Corps Entertainment, following Storm Hawks, League of Super Evil, and Dragon Booster.