Hot Wheels Highway 35

AcceleRacers is a brand new chapter in the Hot Wheels saga! Vert Wheeler, Kurt Wylde, Taro Kitano and Mark Wylde are back with brand new cars, new teams and new drivers at their sides. Two new teams are formed, Teku and Metal Maniacs, and their mission is to stop the Racing Drones, a sinister team driven by an ancient evil that has destroyed Highway 35 and put Tezla's life in danger. Also back for the adventure are former World Race drivers Lani Tam and Kadeem who are now working behind-the-scenes for Tezla along with his sidekick Gig. It's been two years since the World Race so expect some changes in Vert and Mark who are now older and more experienced. AcceleRacers will air in four parts. Each part will air seperately throughout the year: Cartoon Network Schedule January 8, 2005: Part One (Ignition) March 19, 2005: Part Two (Speed of Silence) June 25, 2005: Part Three (Breaking Point) October 1, 2005: Part Four (Ultimate Race) AcceleRacer Teams Teku„¢ Th