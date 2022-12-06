Not Available

This British drama show from the BBC was launched in 2006. It takes us behind the the scenes of a luxurious five-star London hotel, where manager Rebecca Mitchell leads a team whose job is to give a superlative service. What we see is a series of dramas centering on the problems of the rich and the famous, with the hotel's staff always on hand to help - and keen to make a little extra money. The eight episodes of the first series are based on the book Hotel Babylon by Imogen Edwards-Jones and Anonymous - and the unknown joint author is billed as the manager of one of London's leading five-star hotels.