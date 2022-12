Not Available

Documentary series going behind the scenes of India's oldest and most famous hotel, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The Taj is where the super-rich come to be treated like the maharajahs of India's past and where rooms can cost up to £9000 per night, all in a city where half of the population still lives below the poverty line. Over six months the film-makers follow the hotel's 1500 strong staff as they perform their duties with the mantra 'Guest is God' in mind.