Hotel Woman

This drama portrays a heroine, a single career woman mother coming home from New York, who fights her way through intense corporate battles at a first-class hotel, ignited by love and ambition. This drama shows the struggle of the heroine, who seeks to establish her career at the second-biggest hotel in the industry, her conflict with the female president of the top hotel in the industry, her strength as she survives as a single mother, her romance, and the suspense surrounding the mysterious suicide of her boyfriend.