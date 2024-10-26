Not Available

Houdini & Doyle

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Big Talk Productions

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Harry Houdini and Constable Adelaide Stratton are tasked with the cases that nobody else can solve. It challenges their sense of what is real and what is not. Houdini is a skeptic, while Doyle believes in the unseen. Their diverse viewpoints make solving crime a challenge and often Stratton is put in the middle. The trio will take on cases that involve vampires, ghosts, monsters and poltergeists…or are they a ruse to conceal murder?

Cast

Michael WestonHarry Houdini
Stephen ManganArthur Conan Doyle
Rebecca LiddiardAdelaide Stratton
Emily CareyMary Conan Doyle
Noah JupeKingsley Conan Doyle

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images