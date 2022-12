Not Available

Kawaguchi plays the part of Kirigamine Ryo, the vice-president of the detective club at Koigakubo Academy. Although she is full of confidence as she tries to solve various mysteries at school, her reasoning is generally full of holes. While she can’t immediately close each case, she gradually reaches the right conclusion with the help of those around her. Hayami will play an unusual biology teacher named Ishizaki Hiromi.