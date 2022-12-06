Not Available

House

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

Go deeper into the medical mysteries of House, TV's most compelling drama. Hugh Laurie stars as the brilliant but sarcastic Dr. Gregory House, a maverick physician who is devoid of bedside manner. While his behavior can border on antisocial, Dr. House thrives on the challenge of solving the medical puzzles that other doctors give up on. Together with his hand-picked team of young medical experts, he'll do whatever it takes in the race against the clock to solve the case.

Cast

Hugh LaurieGregory House
Omar EppsEric Foreman
Robert Sean LeonardJames Wilson
Jesse SpencerRobert Chase
Peter JacobsonChris Taub
Odette AnnableJessica Adams

View Full Cast >

Images

63 More Images