The current mayor of the city of Sineozyorsk, Arkadiy Anikeyev, is caught taking a bribe on an especially large scale, after which, by a court decision, he is placed under house arrest and must stay for a long time at his place of residence in a communal apartment. Arkadiy is abandoned by his wife, to whom all the property was recorded. Once in a communal apartment, Anikeyev runs into Ivan Samsonov, with whom they were neighbors in a communal apartment in childhood. Leaving aside disagreements, Anikeyev decides to help Samsonov become the new mayor of Sineozyorsk, so that he will help to remove all charges from him.