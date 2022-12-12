Not Available

Hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, one of the most well-known mental health professionals in the world and host of the #1 daytime talk show, “Dr. Phil,” HOUSE CALLS WITH DR. PHIL features the talk show legend leaving his studio to travel across the country and visit families in need of his help. Using his unique, proven techniques, Dr. Phil will work with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.