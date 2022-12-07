Not Available

HGTV and DIY Network build on the success of the hit show Yard Crashers by taking this series inside. House Crashers is ambush renovation at its best. Host and contractor Josh Temple stalks a big-box home improvement store looking for unsuspecting weekend warriors, then follows them home with a large crew of experts in tow. Watch as stunned homeowners who journeyed into the store to fix a simple leaky faucet end up winning the remodeling lottery with dramatic, eye-popping room transformations.