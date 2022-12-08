House of Bryan

Not Available

Five years have passed since Bryan and Sarah built their custom dream home in the city. Always up for a new challenge, Bryan and Sarah are back at building again - But this time, they’re uprooting their growing family from the city to the gritty countryside. And breaking Bryan’s cardinal rule of home-building– Never, ever live on site during a renovation! While they love their city home, it turns out Bryan has always dreamed of returning to his small town roots to raise his kids in the vast, open spaces of the country. His wife Sarah on the other hand, fashions herself a city girl. Watch as Sarah and Bryan go head to head on their individual visions of their home, and cope with a dramatic lifestyle change as they say goodbye to the comfortable conveniences of city life.